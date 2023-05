BUDA, TX - Mary Ruth (Raymond) Mead, 90, passed away on November 17, 2022, in hospice in Buda, TX. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at the First Congregational Church in Rapid City, S.D., on Saturday, May 27, at 1:30 PM. with a reception following. In place of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the First Congregational Church, where Mary was a lifelong member.