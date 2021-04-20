Mary Miller

PLANKINTON | Mary (Grabowska) Miller, 63, passed away on April 18, 2021, at home with her husband, sister DeDe, and dog, Miracle at her side. She fought the fight of pancreatic cancer.

Mary served in the United States Army stationed in Germany and attended the University of San Antonio. She attained a bachelor's degree in nursing and was a mom baby nurse for 33 years.

She is survived by her husband, Chuck Miller; son, Erik (Joei) Vogt of Alabama; daughter, Angie Vogt Bedolla of Colorado; son, Chaz Miller of Colorado; three sisters; a brother; three granddaughters; four grandsons; and many nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents Rita and Francis Grabowska, a brother, grandparents, and parents in-law.

Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 23, at Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial will follow at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Online condolences can be left a www.osheimschmidt.com.