RAPID CITY - Mary Niederman, age 92 of Rapid City, formerly of Morristown, SD; passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Fountain Springs Healthcare in Rapid City, SD. Visitation for Mary will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at the West River Funeral Directors Funeral Home 420 East Saint Patrick Street. Suite 107 in Rapid City, SD. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Cooper, Rapid City, SD.