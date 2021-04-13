Mary R. Anderson

RAPID CITY | Mary Ruth Anderson, 91, longtime Hot Springs and Buffalo Gap resident, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Avantara Mountain View Nursing Home in Rapid City.

Mary was born July 19, 1929 in Hot Springs, the daughter of Frank and Bessie McCoy Hannan. She was the fifth of eight children and grew up on the family farm outside of Oral, later moving to Hot Springs, where she graduated from Hot Springs High School in 1946.

She married Warren Anderson in Hot Springs on Aug. 14, 1949, and to their union they had five children.

Mary lived most of her life in the Hot Springs area where she devoted her time and love to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She became an avid area artist and was a long-time member of the Southern Hills Artists, and she continued her art work throughout her life, even in her later years. Her hand-made Christmas, birthday and basically any-occasion cards have been saved and cherished throughout the years by her family and friends.