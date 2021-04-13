Mary R. Anderson

RAPID CITY | Mary Ruth Anderson, 91, longtime Hot Springs and Buffalo Gap resident, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Avantara Mountain View Nursing Home in Rapid City.
Mary was born July 19, 1929 in Hot Springs, the daughter of Frank and Bessie McCoy Hannan. She was the fifth of eight children and grew up on the family farm outside of Oral, later moving to Hot Springs, where she graduated from Hot Springs High School in 1946.
She married Warren Anderson in Hot Springs on Aug. 14, 1949, and to their union they had five children.
Mary lived most of her life in the Hot Springs area where she devoted her time and love to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She became an avid area artist and was a long-time member of the Southern Hills Artists, and she continued her art work throughout her life, even in her later years. Her hand-made Christmas, birthday and basically any-occasion cards have been saved and cherished throughout the years by her family and friends.
Mary was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church, first in Buffalo Gap and later when the parish re-located to Smithwick. Mary and Warren lived many years on the ranch by Buffalo Gap, before moving into the town of Buffalo Gap, and then to Hot Springs a few years after Warren's death. She moved to Edgewood Assisted Living in Rapid City in 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Warren; her granddaughter, Melissa Mary Smith; great grandson, Grant Moore; brothers, Jim Hannan, John Hannan, Everette Hannan and Vernon Max Hannan; sisters, Delma Mehlhaff, Deva Smith and Nora Hannan; sisters-in-law, Gwen Hannan Mueksch, Jane Hannan and Jean Hannan; brother-in-law, Walter Mehlhaff; and daughter-in-law, Teresa Clift Anderson.
She is survived by five children, Michael Anderson (Sandra) of DeRidder, La.; Ruth Knapp of Rapid City; Linda Smith (Lyle) of Burley, Idaho; Ralph Anderson (Sharon) of Rapid City and Richard Anderson of Rapid City; sister-in-law, Alice Hannan; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Carl and Leana Anderson of Hot Springs; grandchildren, Christina (Jonathon) Lunsford, Aaron Anderson, Matthew Anderson, Cassaundra (Ryan), McCully; Jerrie Ann (Rod) Brown; Jennie (Gregg) Stilton; Andrew (Jill) Knapp; Stephanie (Steven) Jongeling; Duane (Amber) Smith and Justin (Teresa) Smith; Jeremy (Nikki) Anderson; Stacie LeGendre; Jillian (Trey) Anawaty and Brett (Holly) Mahoney; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation services will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 16, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, at the funeral home. Committal services will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Oral.
A memorial has been established in Mary's name.