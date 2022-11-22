BUDA, TX - Mary Ruth (Raymond) Mead, 90, died Nov. 17, 2022, while in hospice in Buda, TX.

She was born January 21, 1932, in Rapid City, SD, the daughter of Theodore M. and Ruth (Rounds) Raymond. Alongside her older siblings, Patricia and Robert, she was raised on a ranch and dairy farm west of Rapid City and matriculated through the Rapid City school system, graduating in 1950.

Mary attended South Dakota State University, obtaining an Associate's degree in 1952. It was during her time at SDSU that she had an even more life-changing event. She met the love of her life, John Richard "Dick" Mead, and they were married on August 13, 1953, in Rapid City, SD.

Soon after, they started a family, first Katherine "Kathy" and then Theodore "Ted", while living in several places throughout the U.S., including Georgia and Hawaii. Mary always loved the Black Hills region, so it wasn't surprising when the young family settled back in Rapid City after their travels. Not long after, they continued their growing family by adding a set of twins, Joan "Jo" and John. Much to their amazement, Mary and Dick welcomed their final children, another set of twins, Matthew "Matt" and Mary "Liz", in 1969.

Never to sit idle and having successfully raised her older kids, Mary opened another chapter of her life and went to work for the Rapid City school system in food services. She worked for 14 years at several schools and retired in 1994.

She lost her beloved husband, Dick, in 1993, but this unexpected tragedy didn't slow her down. Over the following years, she embraced her desire to travel with memorable trips throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Central America. However, her favorite trips were always the numerous visits to see and be with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

When not away, Mary was an active member of PEO, Chapter AU, volunteered with Meals on Wheels, and held a lifelong membership with the First Congregational United Church of Christ. And with all that, she continued to pursue her passions of sewing, quilting, reading, and of course, golf.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Dick; parents, Ted and Ruth; sister, Pat; and brother Bob.

Survivors include daughter, Kathy de la Pena, of Buda, TX; son, Ted Mead of Missoula, MT; daughter, Jo Mead of Harlingen, TX; son, John Mead of Benicia, CA; son, Matt Mead of Roseville, CA; daughter, Liz Goddard of Warner Robbins, GA; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at the First Congregational Church in Rapid City with a date yet to be determined.