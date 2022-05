RAPID CITY - Mary Sharp born December 27, 1938 in West Point, NE to parents William and Aloysius Schlickbernd.

Mary passed away March 4, 2022 in Rapid City, SD at the age of 83.

She is survived by the love of her life husband Robert Sharp; and seven children: Deborah, Barbara, Joseph, Linda, Susan, Jennifer, Robert Michael; and 15 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Rock Point Church in Rapid City South Dakota at 10:00 AM.