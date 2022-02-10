RAPID CITY | Mary V. Piper, Rapid City, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2022 at Monument Health at the age of 92.

Mary was born December 20, 1929 in San Antonio Texas to Antonio and Carmen Vasquez. She graduated from Incarnate Word College and earned her nursing diploma in 1951. Mary joined the USAF in 1951 and was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base as a 2nd Lieutenant. She met Charles A. Piper Jr. She was honorably discharged as a 1st Lt Air Force Reserve Nurse.

They had six children and later divorced. Her nursing career of 60 years included Saint John's, Bennett Clarkson & the VA Hospital in Hot Springs. She completed her career at Sioux San Hospital where she spent 28 years. She proudly retired at age 80.

She was involved in various organizations and activities in retirement.

Survivors include children: John (Vicki), Marian (Craig) Alexander, CA (Christine), Marshall (Lynne), & Louisa Piper, 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son Richard in 2003.

Visitation will be Sunday, February 13 from 1 to 3 pm at Osheim Schmidt Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be Monday, February 14 at 9 AM at Blessed Sacrament Church.

Burial will be at the Black Hills National Cemetery at 2 PM.

A Memorial has been established to the Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.