Maryann L. Jacob

BROOKINGS | Maryann Lee Jacob, 82, passed away May 25, 2021 in Brookings.
Maryann was born to Chester and Violet (Coates) Schoenfield on Nov. 1, 1938 in Watertown. Upon graduating from Redfield High School in 1956, she went on to earn a B.S. degree from South Dakota State University in 1960 with a degree in Psychology and a Master's Degree in 1979 in Guidance and Counseling.
Maryann spent 29 years as an educator in the Rapid City school system beginning her career at West Junior High in 1960 teaching English and Social Studies and retiring in 2001 from Stevens High School, where she taught Psychology, Sociology and English. Between 1964 and 1976 Maryann stayed home to care for her children teaching Adult Basic Education courses in the evenings.
Maryann was active in AAUW, serving several offices and was a member of the Current Events Club serving as both vice president and president. She was a member and president of the Rapid City Society for Genealogical Research and compiled the family genealogy for her family. Also, she was a member of the Black Hills Chapter of Phi Delta Kappa and served in several offices, including president. She was a member of Chapter BR of PEO. She co-authored the book Fundamentals of English and also published a book of poetry.
In 1996, Maryann married her college sweetheart, Gustave Jacob. Together they enjoyed traveling, attending concerts, plays, movies, in addition to dancing and attending Elderhostels. In 1997, she was one of 33 high school psychology teachers in the nation selected to attend a month-long psychology seminar at the University of Northern Kentucky. Upon retiring from full-time teaching, Maryann joined the New Horizons Band where she played percussion. That same year she joined Rushmore Rotary, serving various committees and became a member of the Storybook Island Board of Directors. In 2005, she became president of that group, and in 2006 was voted Rotarian of the Year by the Rushmore Rotary Club.
Maryann loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was always up for conversation, a glass of wine and a good laugh. She was a lifelong learner and intellect relishing new insights or discoveries. She looked forward to the annual family vacation at Palmer Gulch in the Black Hills or taking everyone to see the Christmas lights at Storybook Island. She was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking, entertaining family and friends, going out for breakfast and playing board games. Maryann had a keen eye for fashion and even in recent days when not feeling well she looked fabulous! We loved our “GiGi” fiercely and will miss her deeply. Her family would like to thank StoneyBrook Suites in Brookings for the love and care they gave Maryann over the past months and Dr. Julie Cameron and Carrie for their gentle care.
She is survived by her children, Teri Johnson (Marty) of Brookings, and Mike Robinson (Heather) of Boise, Idaho; grandchildren: Taylor (Nefeli) Johnson, Alyssa (Spencer)Laufmann, Alec (Alexa) Johnson, Emily Johnson, Elliot (Quvondo Brown) Johnson, Bennett Robinson and Naia Robinson; great-grandchildren, Logan, Adalyn and Everett Laufmann and Stassia Johnson; brother, Ray (Joyce) Schoenfield, Rockford, IL; sisters-in-law, Karmel Gole (Bob) of Texas and Lynn Schoenfield of Renton, WA; and numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brothers, Dale and David Schoenfield.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. MDT on Wednesday, June 2, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City, with burial to follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Storybook Island, PO Box 9196, Rapid City, SD 57709.
Eidsness Funeral Home in Brookings is handling local arrangements.