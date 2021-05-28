Maryann L. Jacob

Maryann loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was always up for conversation, a glass of wine and a good laugh. She was a lifelong learner and intellect relishing new insights or discoveries. She looked forward to the annual family vacation at Palmer Gulch in the Black Hills or taking everyone to see the Christmas lights at Storybook Island. She was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking, entertaining family and friends, going out for breakfast and playing board games. Maryann had a keen eye for fashion and even in recent days when not feeling well she looked fabulous! We loved our “GiGi” fiercely and will miss her deeply. Her family would like to thank StoneyBrook Suites in Brookings for the love and care they gave Maryann over the past months and Dr. Julie Cameron and Carrie for their gentle care.