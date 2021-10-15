RAPID CITY | From near the summit of Denali in Alaska to Buckskin Gulch in the desert of southern Utah describes the 'Dash' in the life of Mason Boos.

Mason Gregory Boos was born on Dec. 1, 1995 in Rapid City. He was very adventurous and a hilarious young man taken from this place too soon. On Sunday afternoon of Oct. 10, 2021, Mason went for a mid-afternoon adventure with some of his closest friends. On that fateful day, Mason was blessed to have his lifelong best friend, Jacob Mader, and the love of his life, Stacey Allum, by his side. That afternoon, he was involved in a tragic climbing accident in The Little Cottonwood Canyon area near Sandy, UT.

Mason was a person who lived life to the fullest every chance he had. Those who were fortunate enough to get to know him for any amount of time knew he always 'went for it' whether it was at work, mountain biking, back-country skiing, or climbing with all due respect for the outdoors.

After graduating from Rapid City Stevens High School in 2014, Mason began his quest to see the world.