RAPID CITY | From near the summit of Denali in Alaska to Buckskin Gulch in the desert of southern Utah describes the 'Dash' in the life of Mason Boos.
Mason Gregory Boos was born on Dec. 1, 1995 in Rapid City. He was very adventurous and a hilarious young man taken from this place too soon. On Sunday afternoon of Oct. 10, 2021, Mason went for a mid-afternoon adventure with some of his closest friends. On that fateful day, Mason was blessed to have his lifelong best friend, Jacob Mader, and the love of his life, Stacey Allum, by his side. That afternoon, he was involved in a tragic climbing accident in The Little Cottonwood Canyon area near Sandy, UT.
Mason was a person who lived life to the fullest every chance he had. Those who were fortunate enough to get to know him for any amount of time knew he always 'went for it' whether it was at work, mountain biking, back-country skiing, or climbing with all due respect for the outdoors.
After graduating from Rapid City Stevens High School in 2014, Mason began his quest to see the world.
He started his adventure by moving to Colorado where he began to meet new people who would become life-long friends. It was in Colorado where he met one of his great friends, Clay. After Colorado, they continued their adventures in many places finally ending up in Salt Lake City, UT, where his community of friends expanded and grew daily.
Mason lived a short life here on Earth in years, but, regarding memories and experiences, he fulfilled more than a lifetime's worth. He lived life to the fullest, and his personality was contagious. Through his life, he reminded us all that living our lives to the fullest is what truly matters. This should be a small reminder to live each day with purpose and passion while inspiring others to do what he did from the beginning.
He is survived by his mother, Kelli (Tyler) Jurgens and their children, Kieran and Brooklyn; his father Joshua Boos, and his brother Taylor (Mackenzie) Boos all of Rapid City. Maternal grandparents include Pat Fippin of Rapid City and Robbie and Dick Jurgens of Watertown, SD. Paternal grandparents include Sandy and Wayne Anderson and Bart Boos of Rapid City. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will also be greatly missed by many friends especially the group he referred to as family from Salt Lake City. He was preceded in death by Kelli's father Dennis Fippin.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17, at the Canyon Lake Resort at 2720 Chapel Lane, Rapid City, SD 57702.
A memorial has been established by the family.
Family and friends may sign Mason's online guest register at www.osheimschmidt.com.