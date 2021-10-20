OSAGE BEACH, Mo. | Maurice “Butch” Kreuzer peacefully passed away on October 13, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born in Goodland, KS on March 10, 1950 to Ruth (Schwendener) and Robert Kreuzer. Butch lived there until he was five and for many years after he and his sister Linda would still go there to visit their grandparents' farm in the summer. Butch and his family lived in Denver, CO during his school-age years and he graduated from Arvada High School in 1968. It was in Keystone, SD that he met his wife of 23 years, Nancy French, and began his career as a glassblower. Following a few years living and honing his skills in Washington, Butch and Nancy moved to Benicia, CA where he worked for Smyers Glass Blowing Co. It was in California that he met his eventual business partners. Butch, Nathan Sheafor, and Lee Wassnik opened The Glass Forge Studio in Grants Pass, OR in 1998. After many years of living his dream, Butch retired in 2019 and he and Nancy moved to the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri to be closer to family.