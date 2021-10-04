 Skip to main content
Maurice (Morry) Crow

RAPID CITY | Maurice “Morry” Crow, 101, died Sept. 27, 2021, at Good Samaritan Village in Rapid City.

Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Morry's family requests that you give a gift to the South Dakota Air and Space Museum.

Condolences may be sent to www.kinkadefunerals.com.

