SANTA ROSA, CA - Maurice (Maury) Burke, 97, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2023 at his home in Santa Rosa, CA Maury was born in Whitehorse, SD and raised on the Cheyenne River and Fort Belknap Indian Reservations. He received his undergraduate and graduate degrees in engineering from Montana State University. He went on to an extraordinarily successful career as an engineer and executive for major corporations culminating in his founding of M.W. Burke and Associates an engineering and management consulting firm. He was deeply proud of his work solving complex problems for a wide array of clients including the U.S. Navy, the National Park Service, Subaru, REI and the Philadelphia Inquirer. He brought many young engineers from all over the world to the U.S. for post-graduate internships.

It is hard to summarize a life of this length and one that was lived with such intensity and marked by so many challenges and successes. He faced the future, no matter the obstacles, with optimism and astonishing energy. Despite his deep professional involvement, he always made time to help his children with their own challenges and opportunities.

He was a master story-teller to the delight of all his children, grandchildren and friends. Many of his stories related to his adventures and the people he grew up with on the Indian reservations. His childhood experiences led to his deeply held commitment to treat everyone, regardless of race or background, equally. He loved to travel both for work and pleasure. His favorite destination was always Italy, where he delighted in the food, people and land. He loved trees and the natural world, often gathering his family at National Parks and his vacation homes in Montana and Salt Spring Island. In his last years he missed his life-long friends, Jim Stoll and Ward Altree. He married Mary Ann Poppler in 1949 in Havre, MT and together they raised eight extraordinary children.

Left to fondly remember him are his children and their spouses: Pat Burke (Dan Spencer); Jerry Burke (Patricia); Melanie Gendell (Ned); Tom Burke (Michelle); Wendy Kolbus (Stan); Michele Droessler (Steve); Kathie Jackson; Sean Burke (JoAnn). His seventeen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren will always remember his stories and the fun they had together