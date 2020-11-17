Max C. Hughes
SYRACUSE | Max Curtis Hughes, 21, was born July 12, 1999 in Valentine to Jon and Barb Hughes and proud big sister, Baylee. He was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Nov. 5, 2020.
Max was a busy boy from the beginning, always into his sister's things and testing his parents' boundaries. Never one to miss an opportunity to bend the rules, he was also the first one to lend a hand to a friend in need. That tough-guy exterior had nothing but a soft heart on the inside and that heart, along with his infectious laugh, will forever be missed by so many.
Max is survived by his parents, Jon and Barb; his sister, Baylee (Karl) and his brand new nephew, Kashton Curtis; grandparents, Jerry and Nancy Hughes, Frank and Judy Williams, Bill and Linda Ham; aunts, Joy (Geremy) Schott, Jeri (Pat) Lech, Jana (Jeff) Schlender, Rebecca Williams, Laura Ham, Dave (Natalie) Ham; 11 cousins, including his “twin”; his beloved dog, Jake; and a host of extended family and friends, including the Iowa Western Rievers Wrestling Team.
A Celebration of Max's Life was held on Monday, Nov. 9, at the family residence, 2690 M Road, Syracuse, NE.
Memorials to the family for future designation.
Condolences online at roperandsons.com
