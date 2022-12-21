 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maxine Allard

NORRIS - Maxine Allard, age 99, of Norris, SD died Monday, December 19, at the Kadoka Nursing Home.

Cremation will take place and memorial services will be held in the spring of 2023.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Kadoka.

