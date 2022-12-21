NORRIS - Maxine Allard, age 99, of Norris, SD died Monday, December 19, at the Kadoka Nursing Home.
Cremation will take place and memorial services will be held in the spring of 2023.
Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Kadoka.
NORRIS - Maxine Allard, age 99, of Norris, SD died Monday, December 19, at the Kadoka Nursing Home.
Cremation will take place and memorial services will be held in the spring of 2023.
Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Kadoka.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.