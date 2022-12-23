NORRIS - Maxine Allard, age 99, of Norris, SD, died on Monday, December 19, 2022 at the Kadoka Nursing Home.

Maxine O'Bryan Allard was born May 1, 1923, near Witten, SD to Francis Zeno and Jeannette (Dale) O'Bryan, the second child in a family of ten. With a few brief exceptions she lived her entire life in South Dakota.

Maxine took a Normal Training course in High School and taught for seven years in rural schools in NE and SD before her marriage to Russell Allard on June 9, 1947. For about a year after their marriage, the young couple owned and operated Russell's Market, a small grocery store in west Rapid City, SD. They then sold the store and moved to the Ranch near Norris SD. This continued to be Maxine's home until a stroke in 2018 required her to move to the Kadoka Nursing Home where she received loving care until God called her home on December 19, 2022, at the age of 99 years, 7 months, and 19 days.

After her children were all established in grade school, Maxine was persuaded to return to teaching. In the ensuing years, she retired several times, but was always coaxed back until her final retirement in 1985. She continued her education by attending summer school and received a BS in Education from BHSC in 1972. In all, she taught for 30 years, all of it in Rural Schools. On March 16, 1973 (his 53rd birthday), Russell was promoted to Glory via a tractor accident. A few years later, Maxine and her children sold the cattle herd and leased the ranch land to neighbors, but Maxine continued living in her home and maintaining the buildings while also continuing to teach school.

On July 2, 1985, Maxine was united in marriage to Harold Ladegard of Colchester, CT, a sweetheart from teen-age years. They had 5 1/2 happy months together before Harold succumbed to cancer.

During her retirement years she made quilts for any of her family (including nieces and nephews) and friends who wanted one and made hundreds of lap robes that she donated to nursing homes and other care facilities. She lived alone on the ranch and mowed her own yard and had a large garden every year. She was digging potatoes the day before she had her stroke. She was quite proud of the books she wrote of stories about her life.

Maxine acknowledged Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and lived her life in dependence on His love and mercy. Her faith in Him carried her through times of trouble and her desire was to live a life pleasing to Him. She looked forward with anticipation to the time when He would call her home.

Survivors include her Allard family: children: Stan (Ivy) of Rapid City, SD, Bruce (Donna) of Pioneer, CA, Sharon of Spearfish, SD, and "other daughter" Wanda of Piedmont, SD; grandsons: Jason (Heather) of Whitelaw, WI, Ryan (Jen) of Rogue River, OR, Daniel of Rapid City, SD, and Patrick currently stationed in Germany; great-grandsons: Kai and Christian; siblings: Betty, Helen, Lyle, Tom, and Merle; 56 nieces and nephews; special friends, Evan and Dorothy Bligh; and a host of other family and friends. Also included are her Ladegard step-family: sons: Don (Bev), Tom (Susan), and Rick (Judy) all of CT; and numerous Ladegard grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her husbands Russell and Harold; her parents; siblings Bob, Dean, Charles and AnnaLeah; four nephews; and a beloved almost son-in-law, Lloyd Sorlie.

Cremation will take place and there will be no services held at this time. A celebration of her life will take place at Norris in the spring.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.