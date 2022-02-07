Maxine Brunet Grady peacefully passed away on February 4, 2022, at the Gardens of Sequoia Living in Portola Valley, CA, at age 103.

She was born Maxine Rita Brunet at Bream, WV, on June 11, 1918 to Rene A. Brunet and Mae Bisso Brunet. Her early years were spent along the Elk River near Big Chimney and later the family moved to South Charleston, WV. She attended South Charleston High School until her senior year. She studied her senior year at Charleston High School graduating in 1937. She married her high school sweetheart Richard F. Grady on October 29, 1940. She and Dick settled in South Charleston and soon had a daughter and a son. In 1953, she and Dick built a home on Macon Street where she lived for 51 years.

She had a vivacious personality and went by the nickname Mickey which as she aged she changed to Micki. She was always dressed perfectly for the occasion and loved picking out those perfect outfits. She treasured playing golf and bridge at Meadowbrook and she was an avid reader. She thrived on the ballet performances by her daughter Shirley. She loved to walk with Dick around South Charleston and frequented the Bob Evans Restaurant on these walks. She traveled frequently and especially enjoyed Europe. She was thrilled when her grandsons, Tim and Pat, were born and cherished every minute she had with them. The births of her great grandchildren brought even more joy in her final years.

She lived in South Charleston and was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish until 2004 when she moved to Spearfish, South Dakota, to live with her son and daughter-in-law. She continued her walking and hiking in the Black Hills even into her early 90's. In 2018 she moved with her son and daughter-in-law to Portola Valley, CA, to be closer to her grandson Pat and his family.

She was preceded in death by her parents Rene and Mae Brunet, her husband Dick, her daughter Shirley Grady Weese (Richard), and her sisters Mae Bastian (Marion) and Betty Henry (Paul).

She is survived by her son Richard F. Grady, Jr. (Mary), son-in-law Richard H. Weese, grandsons Timothy R. Grady (Erin), Patrick W. Grady (Sarah), and great grandchildren Benjamin, Kinsley, and Noe, and many nieces and nephews.

The memorial celebration of Micki's life is still being planned. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the charity of your choice. The family is thankful for the excellent care Micki received in the Gardens of Sequoia Living Portola Valley.