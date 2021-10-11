EDGEMONT | A graveside service for Maxine Hazel Schmidt, 88, will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 at the Edgemont Cemetery in Edgemont, South Dakota.

Maxine Schmidt passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at the Platte County Legacy Home in Wheatland, Wyoming.

Maxine was born on Thursday, January 26, 1933 in Hot Springs, South Dakota, the daughter of Roy and Edith (Wing) Boner.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Platte Chapel of Wheatland are in charge of the arrangements.

