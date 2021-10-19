RAPID CITY | Maxine Schoenhard, 98, passed peacefully October 16, 2021, at Good Samaritan, New Underwood, SD. She was preceded in death by husband Orville W. Schoenhard.

Maxine was born September 26, 1923, daughter of William and Lottie (Brown) Kuntz, Ogallala, NE. She attended school in Ogallala and graduated class of 1941.

After graduation she worked at Ben Franklin. She later met Orville Schoenhard and they were married in SD in 1943. They farmed and ranched near Presho, SD and also owned and operated the Arrow Motel. During that time, while raising three children, Maxine worked at Hutches Cafe and Coast to Coast before moving to Rapid City. She worked several years at east side Ace Hardware in Rapid City.

Maxine loved visiting with family and her many friends. Everywhere she went friends would want to visit. She was genuinely warm and friendly. She loved flower gardening, music, playing cards and collecting almost everything. She loved holidays and decorated her home for every occasion. She was a member of the United Methodist Church, active in Royal Neighbors and Liberty Extension Club.

We sincerely want to thank all the caring staff at Good Samaritan, New Underwood, where she received excellent care and meaningful friendships.