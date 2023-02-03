RAPID CITY - Allie Maxine Stirling, our beloved mother and grandmother, of Jones County passed away January 24, 2023, at Westhills Village in Rapid City.

A memorial service will be held Monday, February 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (CST) at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Pierre. A graveside service will follow at Scotty Philip Cemetery in Ft. Pierre.

Her full obituary and link to her funeral's live stream can be found at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

She is survived by her children: Leon Michael (Charlene), Cherie Soesbe, Brenda Warren (Tom), and Debra Housman (Ron); four grandchildren: Shane Stirling (Wanda), Amber Soesbe (Kevin Cauley), Kendra Burke (Bryan), Brant Soesbe (Lanore); four step-grandchildren: Michael and Randy Warren, Jeremy Neff, and Geoffry Tracy; great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial funds can be directed to the Stirling Family Memorial Ranch rodeo at www.stirlingfamilyranchrodeo.com or by mail to PO Box 695, Fort Pierre, SD 57532; or to the Society for Range Management, SD SRM Endowment, 711 N. Creek Dr., Rapid City, SD, Attn: Dr. Ehlert.