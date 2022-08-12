Maysel Christine (Iverson) Penticoff

CASPER - Maysel Christine (Iversen) Penticoff, 94, died July 26, 2022, in Casper, Wyoming, at Wyoming Medical Center. She was born October 8, 1927, to Kruse and Mabel (Atkinson) Iversen in Murdo, South Dakota, and grew up on her parents' ranch northeast of Murdo. Maysel attended school in Murdo and graduated from Murdo High School in 1945. Following high school, she earned a degree in bookkeeping from the National College of Business in Rapid City. She married Lewis Marvin Penticoff November 16, 1946, at the Methodist parsonage in Murdo. They began their marriage in Rapid City, where Maysel worked for the Tri-State Milling Company and Marvin worked at McMahon Milling Company. They later farmed north of New Underwood before moving back to Rapid City in 1959, where Maysel worked for Wamsley's Decorating and Marvin drove for Barber Transportation. Marvin retired in 1987 and they then spent winters in Apache Junction, Arizona. After Marvin's death January 9, 1996, Maysel continued to winter in Apache Junction and spent time visiting all her family and friends. She is survived by seven children, 14 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren.