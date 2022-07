RAPID CITY - Maysel Christine Penticoff, 94, of Rapid City passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

A visitation will be held on Monday, August 15th from 5-7 p.m. with a funeral service to follow on Tuesday, August 16 th at 10:00 am at Osheim and Schmidt Funeral Home.

Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery on Tuesday, August 16th at Noon.

Please sign the online guestbook for Maysel at www.OsheimSchmidt.com.