Mcihael William Smith

CLEARWATER, FL - Michael William Smith, 77, died Sunday, June 26, 2022 at his home with his daughter Michelle and dog Roo at his side.

Michael was born November 8, 1944 in Belle Fourche, South Dakota to Joseph and Emma (Sletten) Smith. He was raised in Butte County, South Dakota on the family farm and went to high school at St. Martin High School until it closed and then went to Sturgis High School. He relocated to Chicago where he started his family with Peggy Brown and continued his education at Coyne College. He enjoyed many years as an industrial machinery mechanic.

Before retirement, he moved to Clearwater, Florida where he ultimately succumbed to his health problems.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Smith; two sisters: Margaret Biggs and Hazel Smith.

He is survived by his daughters Michelle Lynn Smith – Mikos, Angelina Davita Smith, stepdaughter, Tammie Marie Cetina; sister, Gladys Smith; granddaughter, Tiffany Elizabeth Smith and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at St. Therese Catholic Church with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m.

Burial will be at St. Paul's Catholic Cemetery in Belle Fourche. www.osheimschmidt.com