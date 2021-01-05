Meadow M. Finch

RAPID CITY | Meadow Magdalene Finch, 16, became free Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at Sanford Children's Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Meadow was gifted to Russell and Karri Finch on June 12, 2004, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

Meadow was in the 10th grade at Stevens High School in Rapid City, and lived in RC her entire life.

Meadow was the light of everyone's life around her. She is survived by her parents, Russell and Karri Finch; her brothers, Maverick Kernick and Mathew Finch; her grandpa, Harold Finch; and grandma, Karen Farmer (Bob). Meadow also is survived by an aunt, several cousins, and her two nephews.

Visitation to celebrate Meadows beautiful life will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery.