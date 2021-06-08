EAGAN, Minn. | Meddie Quaintance, 83, passed away May 10, 2020.

Meddie was born March 2, 1937, in Marshall, MN. Welcoming him into this world were Donald Quaintance and Patricia (McKenny) Quaintance. The family subsequently moved to Heron Lake, MN when Meddie was in third grade.

He graduated from Heron Lake High School in 1955. He then attended Mankato State College (MSC) until 1957 when he joined the US Army, fulfilling his military obligation. During one of his years in the Army, he was stationed in South Korea near the 38th parallel, at the DMZ. He returned to MSC in 1959 and graduated in 1961.

Meddie always loved sports. While in high school, he participated in baseball, basketball, and football. He also played the trumpet, sang in the choir, and he sang in Methodist Church choir. While attending MSC, he sang in the a cappella choir.

After college, Meddie began his teaching career in Williams, MN. Here he taught history and driver's education. For the next 35 years he taught physical education and driver's education at Rapid City Central High School. He once was selected as the male South Dakota Physical Education Teacher of the Year. He enjoyed his role as a teacher and genuinely cared about each of his students. As a true Cobbler, he attended many Central activities.