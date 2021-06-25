The family of Mel and Dee Maxon are saddened to have lost the north stars of their existence. Their caring love and guidance was given far beyond their family. In keeping with their generous spirit, a Maxon fund will be established to benefit the LHS community. Donations can be made to the Lemmon School District with a note in the memo indicating Maxon Fund. Gifts and cards in their memory may be sent to: Michele Webb, 1909 LaSalle St., Friendswood, TX 77546.