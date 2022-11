STURGIS - Melba Janell Larimore, 87, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 15 at 12:00 p.m at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. and light refreshments will be served following the service. Interment will be at Mt. View Cemetery. Please visit the online guest book at www.OsheimSchmidt.com.