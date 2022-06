RAPID CITY - Melba L. Galliger, 88, of Rapid City, SD, passed away June 20, 2022. Visitation will take place from 9:30-10:30am on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City. A graveside service will follow at 11:30am at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD. Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.