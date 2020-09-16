Melber, Donna M.

The McCool School which still stands on Tanner Hill was reopened for three first-graders in 1942. Lurabel Purrington (Evans) was our teacher. The school grew as our siblings got old enough. (Everyone attending school walked or rode a horse.) After completing the eighth grade, I went to Miller High School, graduating in 1954.

I attended Huron College for one year before I started teaching rural school. I enjoyed teaching at Rowan School, Center School, Cedar School, St. Lawrence School, and Hand City School.

In 1960, I was chosen for an International Farm Youth Exchange and lived in Sweden with farm families. I also loved being a second mother for exchange students Helmuth Schroeder from Germany and Maritza Chaves Vargas from Costa Rica.

On September 21, 1963, I married George Melber, a widower. His daughter Penny and mother-in-law Myrtle Johnson accepted me with love. Our little family grew to include Barbara who was born September 21st two years later. We are members of the Community Church of St. Lawrence. Our church family has been an important part of our lives. Our Lord has blessed us continually.