OKATON | Melvin Roghair, age 84, of Okaton, South Dakota, died on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital in Philip.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. CDT on Monday, December 27, 2021, at the Harold Thune Auditorium in Murdo with a visitation one hour prior.

Following a luncheon, burial will be held at the Plum Thicket Hill Family Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip