HOVEN - Merici A. Rader, 87, Hoven, died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Peaceful Pines Senior Living Community in Rapid City.

Merici Ann Schaefer, daughter of Anna (Karst) and Mike Schaefer, was born July 28, 1934 at Hoven. She was brought up on a farm four miles north of Hoven in Walworth County. Her formal education consisted of Swan Lake Rural School, St. Anthony's Parochial School and Hoven High School (Class of 1952). Following her schooling, she was employed at the Walworth County Courthouse. Merici married Robert "Bob" Rader at Hoven on January 30, 1956. The couple settled in Hoven. In addition to keeping busy raising her family of three sons and one daughter, she was also employed by her brother-in-law Jerome Klocker's grocery store in Hoven. In 1973, she was hired as the Hoven High School secretary retiring in 2001 after 28-years. Bob died November 26, 2003. Merici continued living in Hoven until September 2014, when she relocated to Rapid City.

At the time of her death she was living at Peaceful Pines Senior Living Community. She spent almost four years of her life at Peaceful Pines and became very close to the staff. The staff really enjoyed getting her to sing, dance and laugh. Merici and her family very much appreciated the excellent care she received.

Merici loved participating in many sports and music activities. The "Spirited 76" musical was among her favorites. She loved playing cards, especially bridge and belonged to a ladies club, a couples club and played at the Senior Center on Wednesday afternoons. Merici was active in the Legion Auxiliary, Altar Society, Country Club and Senior Center. Merici was the recipient of Hoven's Distinguished Service Award in 1989 from the Hoven Service Club. She spent countless hours assisting in the renovation of the Cathedral of the Prairies in the early 1980's.

Merici is survived by two sons: Jim Rader and Richard Rader of Rapid City, SD; one daughter, Faye (Mike) Roscoe of Gilroy, CA; two grandsons: Christopher Roscoe (Isabel and daughter Ceriah and sons Carter and Jaxon) and David Roscoe and daughter Ivy.

In addition to Bob, she was preceded in death by her father, Mike, on July 27, 1992; her mother, Anna, on May 26, 1995; her son, Perry, on April 26, 2005; three brothers: Alfred, Wilbert and, in infancy, Kenneth; and two sisters: Esther Morse and Dorothy Klocker.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 AM, Friday, March 18, 2022, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Hoven, with Father Darin Schmidt and Merici's nephew, Father John Rader, concelebrating. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery. Musicians will be Alice Simon and St. Anthony's Catholic Church Choir. Lector will be Linda Feldmeier, Mass server will be Jaxon Hartung, and offertory gift bearers will be Merici's daughter and son-in-law, Faye and Mike.

Honorary bearers will be the Hoven American Legion Auxiliary, Merici's bridge club, birthday club, coffee table and golfing friends.

Urn bearers will be Merici's sons, Jim and Richard.

There will be Wake Service at the Church 5:00 PM Thursday, March 17.

The Mass will be livestreamed on the Lien Family Funeral Care Facebook page and be available at www.MillerLienFH.com Sunday night, March, 20.

The Rader family prefers memorials to the St. Anthony's Church Foundation, PO Box 131, Hoven, SD 57450.

Services are in care of Lien Funeral Home, Bowdle.