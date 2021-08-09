 Skip to main content
Merle Bach

RAPID CITY | Merle Bach, 83, recently retired to Georgetown, TX, died on Sunday, August 8. Merle succumbed after a three-year battle with cancer.

He was born in Rapid City in 1938, the son of Martin and Emma Bach.

Over the years he split his time between South Dakota and Texas.

Merle was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Bach.

He is survived by his children, Brian Bach (Mahala) of Rapid City, Jeff Bach (Trish) of West Des Moines, IA, and Angie Bach of Plano, TX; his grandchildren, Dylan, Garrett, Jibri, Gracie, Casey, Connor, Katy and Zach; and his great-grandson, Oliver. Merle also is survived by Pam Klein, his former spouse.

Merle requested that no services be held in his memory.

