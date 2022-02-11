RAPID CITY | Merle George Karen, 71, passed away on February 9, 2022. He was born on February 18, 1950 in Belle Fourche, SD.

Merle grew up in Newell, SD. He graduated from high school in 1968. He was known for his love of sports and athletic abilities in basketball. He worked many jobs before going to college at Black Hills State University, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. Merle was a certified public accountant in Rapid City. He worked in his field starting his own firm and ending his career as a partner at Ketel Thorstenson, LLP where he proudly served his clients from all walks of life.

Merle met Gena Overholt in Rapid City, SD. They were married on October 28, 1983. They were both active members of the business community in Rapid City together. The couple had two children, Jonathan and Molli. Despite Merle's long working days during tax season, he always made a point to prioritize his family and children's activities. He loved being a coach for both children and supporting youth athletics in the community.

Merle is survived by his wife, Gena Karen of Rapid City, SD; son, Jonathan (Sheila Wagner) Karen of Minneapolis, MN; daughter, Molli (Andrew) Hardman of Rapid City, SD; and brothers, John (Lorraine) Karen of Denver, CO and Raymond (Peggy) Karen of Reno, NV. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Karen, and father-in-law, Gene Overholt.

Visitation will be held at Kirk Funeral Home on Monday, February 14, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. Private family interment will follow at Pine Lawn. A “Celebration of Life” gathering will be held on February 15, 2022 at the Central States Fair Grounds Fine Arts Building from 3-5:00 pm. A time of sharing memories will take place at 3:30 pm. The building is located directly south of the Pennington County 4H building at 601 E. Centre Street, Rapid City, SD 57701.

Memorial Funds to be donated to: Club for Boys and Youth & Family Services

Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home.