PIEDMONT - Merle K. Nielsen Our beloved mother, grandmother and wife, Merle Kay Nielsen, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2022, at the age of 89.

Born in Collbran, Colorado she was raised, along with her sisters Ruby and Margaret and brother Bud, by their grandmother Elizabeth Barker. She met her husband, Royal Nielsen (of 68 years) in Grand Junction, CO. Together they raised two daughters Tana and Teri and two sons Scott and Royal Shawn Nielsen and their Nephew Craig Weaver after the death of his mother (Royal's sister).

Merle was an avid gardener and a lover of all animals. She had a constant full house of adopted feral cats and rescued dogs. A bowling enthusiast, Merle and her sisters Ruby and Margaret had over 143 years of combined bowling experience, there wasn't a snowdrift high enough to keep her from her bowling and ladies lunch she used to enjoy every Tuesday with her sisters and teammates Louise Flack and Maggie Carol.

She was kind and generous to everyone she met and doted on her grandchildren and great grandchildren (who lovingly referred to her as Gma and GGma) who were the greatest joys of her life.

Merle was preceded in death by her sisters: Ruby Shelhammer and Margaret Rowe, her brother Bud Fennel, her daughter Teri Lynn Nielsen and great-granddaughter Ella Rose Williams.

She is survived by husband, Royal Nielsen; her daughter Tana Soltesz, her sons: Scott (Peggy) Nielsen and Shawn (Sandy) Nielsen; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Black Hills Humane Society, or your local animal rescue. Memorial information to follow. Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.