RAPID CITY | Merle Watts passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 at Avantara Nursing Home. He was 82 years old and had struggled with health issues for several months.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who was loved by all his family. His memories will be with us forever.

Because of coronavirus, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Merle will be laid to rest at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.