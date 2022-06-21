RAPID CITY - On June 15, 2022, Merlin Arthur (Bud) Evans passed away at the Ft. Meade VA hospital at the age of 94.

Bud was the eldest of son of Lloyd and Ruth (Chase) Evans six children, born Oct. 1, 1927, in Caputa, SD. He spent his childhood growing up and attending schools in Caputa and Rapid City. As small children his eldest sister, Betty, nick-named him "Bud" which would stick for life. Bud was raised with a strong work ethic, sense of responsibility, and an unwavering commitment to his family which was prevalent when at the age of 17 his father was killed in a truck accident.

Bud enlisted in the United States Coast Guard in 1945 and was deployed to Seattle, Washington. He was assigned to USS Marine Flasher, transporting troops to and from Shang Hai, China and Seoul, Korea. He was honorably discharged September 20, 1946, and then drafted into the Army and stationed in Texas until honorably discharged in 1952.

In 1953 Bud married Dorothy Haley. They celebrated 58 years together before Dorothy's passing in 2011. To this union two daughters were born, Cindy in 1953 and Dixie in 1955.

At a very young age, Bud began his career as an independent truck driver for several local trucking firms in Rapid City and Newcastle, WY. In 1973 he was in a horrific trucking accident that left him with resulting disabilities that ended his love of driving trucks.

Bud and Dorothy purchased the Cork 'N' Bottle Liquor Store on Sturgis Road in Rapid City and served the community with pleasure making many lifelong friends along the way.

In January 2011 his wife, Dorothy, passed leaving Bud alone with a broken heart, but his determination was to keep going. His inner strength was amazing, and he seldom complained about his health. Bud still lived in his own home until his death due to his family, friends and wonderful neighbors that kept him going.

Bud will be profoundly missed but gave us many memories we hold dearly.

Survivors include sister, Betty Christie, Spokane, WA; brother, Maurice (Gene) Bonnie Evans, Rapid City, SD; daughters: Cindy (Mike) Bentley, St Croix Falls, WI, Dixie (Tom) Stephens, Rapid City, SD.; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and special comrade, Bill Clarke.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy; two brothers: James and Marion; sister, Bonnie; and granddaughter, Billie Dawn Koenig.

Funeral service will be held Friday, June 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., at Osheim Schmidt Funeral Home, 2700 Jackson Blvd., Rapid City, SD. Burial will follow on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery with full military honors rendered by the South Dakota Army National Guard and the VFW Post 1273.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in his name or donate in his honor to an organization of your choosing.

Keep on Trucking Bud!

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.