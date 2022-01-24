RAPID CITY | Merlin M. Fauth, 86, passed away on January 19, 2022 in Rapid City.

Merlin was born on November 24, 1935 in Leola, SD to Ed and Erna Fauth. He grew up on the family farm outside of Leola with his sister, Shirley, and his parents.

Merlin attended National School of Business in Rapid City, SD, where he met is lifelong partner, Shirley Haberstroh. They married on October 28th, 1956. Once he completed his studies, he began his career in the automotive industry. He began working at Frontier Ford in 1955. He worked as the controller until 1969, when he decided to venture into a partnership at Courtesy Lincoln Mercury. In 1972 the dealership was decimated by the 1972 flood. After the flood, the business continued on “higher ground”. In 1975, Merlin became the sole proprietor and continued to build a successful legacy for his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. His daughters, son-in-law and both grandsons have worked at the dealership. Merlin was a proud grandpa and great grandpa. Both of his grandsons inherited his entrepreneurial spirit. His oldest, Travis, continues in the dealership; while the youngest, Tait, has become an artisan woodworker.

He loved being around his great grandchildren. They always brought him joy. Merlin loved to play cards, golf and garden. He had a huge garden that produced bumper crops of all kinds of vegetables that he shared with family, friends and his employees. Once a farmer always a farmer. He also started a pumpkin patch so he could provide Halloween pumpkins for his great grandkids and their friends. They always had a pumpkin decorating party and Merlin would drive up in his Dad's 1962 Ranchero with a back end full of pumpkins for the kids to decorate.

He was a longtime member of the Rushmore Lions Club, past president of SD Auto Dealers Association and prior participant on the Subaru National Dealer Advisory Board.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Shirley; daughters, Jackie Vesely and Brenda Fauth; grandson, Travis Vesely, his wife Ashley, Callie and Torin; grandson, Tait Vesely, his wife Courtney, Rowen, Franklin and Griffin. He is also survived by his niece, Terry Birnbaum and nephew, Ken Gibeau. And don't forget the two grand-dogs, Nacho and Lucy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Erna Fauth, his sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Paul Gibeau and his son-in-law, Roger Vesely.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Dakota Lions Sight and Health or South Canyon Lutheran Church.

Visitation will be from 5-7pm on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Kirk Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday January 29, 2022 at South Canyon Lutheran Church. A luncheon will follow at the church.