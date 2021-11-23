ROGERS, Ark. | Merlyn Janet Magner, beloved daughter, sister and friend, passed away on November 14, 2021, in Rogers, Arkansas. Merlyn was born in Flint, Michigan on September 29, 1952, and grew up in Rapid City. She was the sole surviving member of her family who perished in the Rapid City flood of 1972. Her remaining brother died in 1991. She was a talented writer and published author, having written a memoir of the traumatic events of the flood and her search for peace in the years after. She carried a depth of loss in her heart for her family throughout her life even as she lived it to the fullest, following her passion for international travel and experiencing life in often exotic destinations. She was a storyteller. Her words could transport you to the heart of the places she had been. Merlyn loved music and had a beautiful voice that will be remembered singing her favorite songs and telling her stories. Her affection for animals was legendary, especially Mr. Wheatie, her cherished Golden Retriever. She loved the people in her circle fiercely. She reminded us "to savor each moment, the people in your life, to laugh, be at peace. And, of course, to love. At the end of the day, it is all we take with us, what survives everything." Merlyn was preceded in death by her father William, mother Norma, and brothers Jeff and Bill. She is survived by her longtime partner, Tom Guindon of Holiday Island, Arkansas.