RAPID CITY | Merna R. Picek, 85, died Jan. 12, 2021.
Services will be at 11 a.m. CDT on Saturday, Jan. 16, at the Pukwana Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at noon at Riverview Cemetery in Chamberlain.
Kirk Funeral Home
RAPID CITY | Merna R. Picek, 85, died Jan. 12, 2021.
Services will be at 11 a.m. CDT on Saturday, Jan. 16, at the Pukwana Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at noon at Riverview Cemetery in Chamberlain.
Kirk Funeral Home
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.