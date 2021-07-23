Mervin G. Miessner

RAPID CITY | Mervin George "Merv" Miessner, 94, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Born Feb. 11, 1927, in Faulkton to Ewald and Emma, his early years were spent on the family farm in Polo. He joined the Navy during WWII, spending time in and around the South China Sea. After his service, he moved to Rapid City working as service manager for local auto dealers.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mabel, and his sister, Avis Marrington.

Survivors include three sons, Michael, Sherman, and Kevin; four grandsons, Miles, Lance, Nicklas, and Riley; one great-grandson, Finn; and one great-granddaughter, Audrey.

Viewing is from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, July 26, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at noon at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

On to a better place.