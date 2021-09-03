Mervin L. Walters

RAPID CITY | Mervin Lee Walters was born Feb. 14, 1962 to Glenda Marie Hill and Alfred "Tarzan" Walters in Chamberlain, SD. Mervin was raised by his mother and stepfather Carl Hill who was in the military. They traveled the world and were stationed overseas in Turkey, the Philippine Islands, and eventually back in the United States where they called places like Fort Worth, TX, Kansas City, KS, and Omaha, NE home.

He graduated from high school in Omaha, then moved back to South Dakota where he met Pam Zolcoff in Sioux Falls. The two were joined in marriage and had their daughter, Sarah, not long after.

Mervin worked with his father Tarzan as a master finish carpenter and a construction supervisor. Mervin enjoyed doing mechanic work on all types of vehicles and spending time with his nieces and nephews. Mervin loved to ride his motorcycle, and was a very generous man, he would give you the shirt off his back, or do what he could to make you smile. Mervin enjoyed making people smile, whether it was telling jokes, playing the guitar, or just hanging out having a good time with his family and friends.