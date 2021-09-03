Mervin L. Walters

RAPID CITY | Mervin Lee Walters was born Feb. 14, 1962 to Glenda Marie Hill and Alfred "Tarzan" Walters in Chamberlain, SD. Mervin was raised by his mother and stepfather Carl Hill who was in the military. They traveled the world and were stationed overseas in Turkey, the Philippine Islands, and eventually back in the United States where they called places like Fort Worth, TX, Kansas City, KS, and Omaha, NE home.
He graduated from high school in Omaha, then moved back to South Dakota where he met Pam Zolcoff in Sioux Falls. The two were joined in marriage and had their daughter, Sarah, not long after.
Mervin worked with his father Tarzan as a master finish carpenter and a construction supervisor. Mervin enjoyed doing mechanic work on all types of vehicles and spending time with his nieces and nephews. Mervin loved to ride his motorcycle, and was a very generous man, he would give you the shirt off his back, or do what he could to make you smile. Mervin enjoyed making people smile, whether it was telling jokes, playing the guitar, or just hanging out having a good time with his family and friends.
Mervin was in an accident in 1992, after which he became a resident at the Fountain Springs Nursing home. He enjoyed spending his days listening to his rock music, playing bingo, going to church and other functions, and raising hell with the staff and other residents.
Mervin passed away on Aug. 31, 2021 at the Fountain Springs Nursing Home at the age of 59.
Sharing his life are his brothers, Myron Walters Sr. of Lower Brule, and Chris Hill of Sioux Falls; his sister, Malaya Hill of Missoula, MT; the staff members of Fountain Springs Nursing Home for over the last 29 years; and his numerous family, friends, and grandchildren.
Proceeding him in death are his mother, Glenda Hill; father, Tarzan Walters; numerous family and friends; and his grandchildren, Zarayah Walters and Mason Naser.
You could never have asked for a better brother, friend, or uncle.
At the request of Mervin, there will be no services.
Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.