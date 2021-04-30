 Skip to main content
Mi Yon Seger

RAPID CITY | Mi Yon Seger passed away on April 29, 2021 at the age of 71.

Mi Yon is survived by her husband, Eugene; daughters, Ginny and Wanda; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She was born in Seoul, Korea on March 20, 1950 and married Eugene on Feb. 4, 1970.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 3 at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home, 632 St. Francis St., in Rapid City followed by burial at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

