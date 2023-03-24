RAPID CITY - Michael Albert Matson was born on January 6, 1948 in Rapid City, South Dakota, to Marion B. "Pat" Matson and Nellie M. (Fish) Matson, the first of ten children. He joined his parents and brother, Bernie, in Heaven on March 19, 2023, at his home in Custer, surrounded by his loving family.

While Bernie said Mom loved all ten of her children as though each one were her favorite, we all knew Mike was really Mom and Dad's favorite! He could do no wrong and was the first to do all the milestones. First to graduate from Rapid City High School in 1966, first to marry in 1967, first to have a child in 1968, first to go to work in the oil fields shortly thereafter, in which all five of his brothers followed at one time or another!

Mike worked 45 years in the oil fields, starting as a roughneck and retiring as a tool pusher with five rigs under him in 2017. He was a lover of life, and made many friends along the way. Mike took after his dad in his love of motorcycles and both he and his wife, Lorre, took many trips on their bikes. Lifelong friends included his elk hunting crew, and his grade school buddy, John Slagle. Mike also took many motorcycle trips with his dad before he died. He went on several 4-wheeling trips to the Grand Canyon with his family and fishing trips with friends. Mike's other interests included hunting, knife and gun collecting, golfing, wrenching, tinkering and rebuilding, and most of all, enjoying time with his family and friends. He also really enjoyed telling bad jokes, catching all of us at one time or another in his tales.

Mike is survived by his wife, Lorre; his children: Chris (Tracy), Shane, Michael "Charlie" (DeVonna), Nick, Kerry, Kelly, Michael and Kelly; 13 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; his siblings: Vesper, Jim, Jackie (Steve), John (Jaynee), Bev, Mary (Paul), Joe and Dave, numerous nieces and nephews, and the many friends who made his life so fun to live!

Cancer has claimed yet another of our best!

A celebration of Life will be held Sunday April 2, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at the Eagles Club in Rapid City.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity. An online guest book is available to sign at www.westriverfuneral.com