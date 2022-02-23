RAPID CITY | Michael Andrew Baer, 66, Rapid City, SD passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Michael was born to Andrew and Ruth Baer on October 5, 1955. He was born the middle child of eight children. He graduated from Central High School in 1974. He was a true athlete who enjoyed being on the wrestling team and winning many trophies. He loved attending Boys State while at Central High School. He attended the SD School of Mines in the early 90's. His lifetime work was at Ellsworth Air Force Base Commissary. He resided in Rapid City a majority of his life.

He met the love of his life Sandy; they were married in 1987. Michael was a devoted husband and excellent companion. They enjoyed many fun family events, blue grass concerts, fishing and vacations. Michael was loving/supportive stepfather/grandfather. Michael was an important part of supporting his step-children, Kari Scovel Hendrickson and Clark Scovel through their college careers until they both became doctors. Words cannot express how much he loved his grandchildren (Jacqueline, Lauren, AJ, the twins Jack and Katie). He spent hours reading, holding, caring for his grandchildren. He helped them learn how to ride bikes, tie shoes and read. He enjoyed watching their violin, dance, sports games and play. He was their best audience cheering them on and giving them support.

He was a very generous man to those he loved. He was a very positive guy who knew how to lift others up. He was full of gratitude for the little things in life and easy to please. He gave others emotional support and made others feel welcome and at home. He had an infectious laughter and enjoyed socializing. He will be missed by all of us and is loved dearly.

He passed away due to COVID. He is an organ donor and gave others life so they can live on. He leaves behind his loving wife, Sandy Baer; step-children: Dr. Kari Scovel Hendrickson, Dr. Clark Scovel; his son-in-law, Josh Hendrickson (Kari) and daughter-in-law, Molly Scovel (Clark). He leaves behind his mother, Ruth Baer; his brothers: Bill, Larry "Smoke", Dale "Moe", Bob Baer; sisters: Sherry Johnson, Ruth Manley, Joy Lee; also his beloved grandchildren: AJ Hendrickson, Jack Hendrickson, Katie Hendrickson, Lauren Scovel, Jacqueline Scovel; nieces; nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father, Andrew; brother, John; grandparents: William and Lydia Feickert and Leo and Theresa Baer.

Please come celebrate Michael Baer's life with us, visitation will be Friday, February 25, 2022 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life Services will be Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church with Pastor David Piper officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

