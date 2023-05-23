Michael Asa Kesselring

Michael Asa Kesselring was born January 27, 1954 in Blue Earth, Minnesota to Merlin and Carol Kesselring. He is survived by his wife, Linda Joy Kesselring; his kids: Nick (Krystal) Kesselring, Angie Mullen, and Jeff (Joni) Mullen; grandson, Asa Kesselring; sisters: Sue (Darwin) Olson, Romi (Tim) Brown, and Annette Mahone, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Mike grew up and lived in Blue Earth, MN where he quickly departed after high school to serve in the U.S Military as an Army Military Police. When he got out of the service, he moved to Montana and met the beautiful Linda Joy at the Silver Spur restaurant and bar. After a kiss on New Year's Eve, just 1 minute before midnight …it all began. Marriage, kids, and then back to Minnesota for college.

After earning his degree, he and his business partner opened their own practice and treatment center acting as chemical dependency counselors. In the meantime, a notion by Merlin and Roberta Kesselring began the inspiration and vision that led to building and working at High Plains Homestead in 1996.

In 1998, they departed from Minnesota and permanently moved to the badlands to ultimately take over and run High Plains Homestead and The Drifter Cookshack. Upon the retirement of Merlin and Roberta, Mike, Linda and family took over the cook shack and continued creating what many of us remember today, with many years of success under their belt, ample stories, countless memories and too many visitors to count. Cowboy beans, fresh grilled steaks by Mike himself, and of course Linda's famous home-made pies, are just a fraction of what made the homestead and cook shack an absolute hit for visitors and locals alike. You certainly didn't get the full experience unless you took a moment to sit around the fire with Mike and hear one of his many colorful stories. Well, because after all we "can't let a little truth get in the way of a good story."

After selling High Plains in 2019 they moved on to new ventures, Mike partnering up with Chadrad communications becoming the local radio celebrity and top selling salesperson in the history of Chadrad communications. Mike and Linda moved to Harrison, NE where they have been active members of the Harrison Bible Church, and where Mike was an active participant in the worship team.

Along with many of his accomplishments and engagements Mike was a mentor to many, a substitute teacher, community leader, active civic engagement speaker, served as the president of the Western Nebraska Tourism Coalition Board, along with the Chair of the Dawes County Travel Board and avid supporter of mutual collaboration.

Mike had a profound ability to richly enhance the lives of those around him through his bright and eccentric personality that was completely contagious. Mike will always be remembered as the biggest "tall tale teller" of our time, community supporter, relationship builder, who ultimately cared and loved the folks around him more than he cared about our opinion of him, and that will forever have a lasting impact on our entire community, counties far and wide.