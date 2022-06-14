RAPID CITY - Michael B. Rhoades, 71, died on June 11, 2022 at home in Rapid City, SD. Michael was born on March 22, 1951 to Dale F and Helen (Farrington) Rhoades in Waco, TX. His early life was growing up in Fairbanks, Alaska before moving to Tampa, Florida, where his family operated the Rhoades Bait Farm.

He later moved to Rapid City, SD in 1972 to raise his two sons and fell in love with the Black Hills. He was passionate about playing in the outdoors and liked carpentry.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Toni Rhoades; sons, Michael T Rhoades of Wilmington, NC and Ryan D Rhoades of Arvada, CO; siblings, Delene Barnick and Sandy Rhoades of Florida; and many step-children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dusty Rhoades.

A celebration of life service will be held at Canyon Lake Park Chimney Pavilion from 4pm-6 pm on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Online guestbook at www.kirkfuneralhome.com.