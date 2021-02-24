Michael C. Roubideaux

RAPID CITY | Michael Cassius Roubideaux, 68, passed away on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

Michael was born in Pierre and was a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. He graduated in 1970 from Stanley County High School in Fort Pierre, where he was the senior class vice-president and attended Boys State.

He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War era as a Communications Center Specialist in England and had a Top Secret–Cryptographic Clearance. He received an Air Force Commendation Medal for meritorious service as a Teletype Operator. He was Honorably Discharged in 1975 and achieved the rank of Sergeant. Michael served as a proud veteran.

Upon fulfilling his service, he attended Black Hills State University and graduated in 1983 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management and Travel Industry Management. His most notable jobs included his love for greyhound racing, and he served for many years in various positions including as a Racing Secretary, Associate or Presiding Judge, Publicity Director, Announcer and/or Chartwriter at greyhound racing tracks in Arizona, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Arkansas, and South Dakota, including the former Black Hills Greyhound Track in Rapid City. He worked in various jobs in the hospitality industry until his retirement a few years ago.