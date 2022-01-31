Michael Dale Brunick, 68, passed away surrounded by his family in Chandler, Arizona on January 17, 2022. He was born January 30, 1953 to Dale M. and Wilma Mae (Manning) Brunick.

He grew up in Black Hawk, South Dakota and attended Black Hawk Elementary, West Junior High School, and Stevens High School.

He is survived by his wife and best friend, Jeanne Apelseth (Queen Creek, AZ), daughters, Heather Oliver and husband Braheim Oliver, grandchildren Shayla and Kayden (Mesa, AZ), daughter Jennifer Brunick, grandchildren Arayah and Zion (Las Vegas, NV), sister, Dodie Noordermeer, (Pierre, SD) nephew Cory Noordermeer (Boise, ID), stepdaughter, Christina Apelseth (Arlington, VA), stepson, Espen Apelseth (Stavanger, Norway) and mother-in-law, Dawn Mazzio (Rapid City, SD)

He was preceded in death by his beloved mother Mae Brunick, father Dale Brunick, grandparents and cousin.

The family will hold a private celebration of life ceremony at Michael's request.

Memorials may be made to Second Wind Lung Transplant Support Services at: https://www.2ndwind.org /donate/ or Second Wind Lung Transplant Association, Inc., Sarah Ridder, Treasurer, 3590 Beckwith Lane, Crete, IL, 60417