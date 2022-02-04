APEX, NC | Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend Michael Dean England passed away after a fiercely brave battle with esophageal cancer, on November 18, 2021 at home surrounded by his family in Apex, North Carolina.

Born in Rapid City, SD to Donald "Bud" Forrest and Shirley Myrtle Juanita (Young) on January 26, 1956, he grew up in Rapid City and graduated from Central High School in 1974. He enlisted in the United States Navy (1981-1988) (Leading Chief Petty Officer, Deep Select for E7, USS Florida and USS San Juan) and went on to become a member of the Navy golf team. Like his father before him, he was particularly gifted in sports, but golf was Mike's passion.

Following honorable discharge and the birth of daughter Katherine, Mike went on to hold a wide range of leadership positions. He was a licensed Senior Reactor Operator, Control Room Supervisor, and Project Manager in his 25 years in the commercial nuclear power industry.

In 2000 he married Patty (Benedict) on Plymouth Beach, MA among family and friends. They went on to create 21 love filled years of memories together.

Mike was known for his loving nature, sense of humor, and a smile that could light up any room.

Mike was predeceased by his parents Bud (1966) and Shirley (2013), and nephew Luke Forrest England (1999). He is survived by his wife Patty in Apex; daughter Katherine and son-in-law Jon Busch and grandson Andre, MN; brothers Russell (Christine) England, IA; Leslie England, SD; sister Susan (David) Rafnson, WA; mother-in law Luanne Benedict, NC; sister-in-law Jody Jordan, NC; sister-in-law Christy (David) Hockaday, VA; brother-in-law Ron (Ruth Ann) Benedict, SC; and many other loving and precious family members and friends.

There will be a celebration of life held for Mike at his NC home in April 2022. Anyone wishing to, please donate to esophageal cancer research in his name.