GOSHEN, IN - Michael Dewitt Norris, age 68, died on October 12, 2022, in Goshen, Indiana.

He was born November 6, 1953, in Rushville, Indiana. A 1972 graduate of Rushville Consolidated High School, he was class president all four years. He received his undergraduate degree from Indiana University, and he was a 1980 graduate of the Indiana University Maurer School of Law. He practiced law in California, Oregon, and Illinois.

Mike is survived by three sons: fraternal twins, Lucas Norris and Patrick (Sarah) Norris of Portland, OR, and Dylan (Michelle) Riekkola of Seaside, OR, as well as three grandchildren: Magnus Norris, Chance Riekkola, and Athena Riekkola. He is survived by Justin (Ricki) Divietro and Jaxson Divietro, son and grandson of his beloved partner, Deb Divietro, who died on October 31, 2022 in Goshen, IN.

Mike is survived by his parents, Dr. Marvin and Dorothy Norris of Hot Springs, SD; sisters: Deborah (Wil) Baril of Prescott, AZ, Rebecca (Alex) Norris Webb of Brooklyn, NY, and Dr. Mary (Carolyn) Norris of Hugo, MN; nieces: Kaley and Morgan Norris and nephew, Mike Norris, of Providence, RI. He is also survived by lifelong friends: Bruce Barker, Rich Davis, John Dovenmuehle, Bobby Meara, Jon Porter, and Danny Sepiol, as well as by ex-wife, Priscilla Seaborg.

He was preceded in death by his identical twin, David Hal Norris, who passed away in 2006.

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

May the light of Mike's love and laughter shine on in our hearts.