STURGIS | Michael E. Larsen, 79, died May 28, 2021.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, at the funeral chapel.

Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 4, at Black Hills National Cemetery.